The FDA says it has received multiple reports of patients requiring hospitalization after taking a drug called ivermectin, which is intended to deworm livestock.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : So you think you’re getting big discounts shopping online during the pandemic? Think again - August 26, 2021
- The Margin: FDA urges people to stop taking ivermectin to treat COVID as overdoses continue to rise - August 26, 2021
- Earnings Results: Marvell Technology stock slides as outlook overshadows earnings beat - August 26, 2021