The odds of the celestial object, dubbed “2018VP1,” hitting the Earth are less than 1%, and even if it did, it’s only about the size of a horse, according to NASA. But there’s still plenty of fun to be had.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: ‘Finally some good news’ — An asteroid is heading our way on the eve of the presidential election - August 23, 2020
- Election: Trump, Republicans prepare to counterpunch Biden at 4-day convention - August 23, 2020
- Capitol Report: Biden says he would shut economy down tostop spread of COVID-19 - August 23, 2020