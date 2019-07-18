The Margin: Former world No. 1 just carded a score at the British Open that should make duffers everywhere feel better about themselves

Early on, it was looking like vintage David Duval. The guy who bumped Tiger Woods from the top of world rankings, a position he had held for 41 straight weeks. The talented ball striker who once shot a 59 to win the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Then he got to the 5th hole. And then, uh, the 7th.
