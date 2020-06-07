The Margin: Fox News apologizes after getting called out for comparing ‘the death of black men to gains in the stock market’

Stocks tend to do really well after high-profile cases of brutality and murder in the black community leads to widespread civil unrest, according to a Fox News graphic that answered the question nobody with any sense of the moment was asking.
