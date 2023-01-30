Some food favorites for football-watching have become less expensive, but how much cheaper would your spread be?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Good news for Super Bowl party hosts: Chicken wing prices are down by 22% - January 30, 2023
- FA Center: If ‘Dr. Copper’ is your source about the stock market’s health, you’d better get a second opinion - January 30, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil steadies ahead of expected rate hikes, OPEC committee meeting - January 30, 2023