The Margin: Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York provides a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic — join live video stream in progress

Along with daily news briefings by President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, daily updates from top governors, notably Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, have emerged as must-see events of this pandemic period.
