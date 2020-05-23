The Margin: Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York’s Saturday update on the COVID-19 pandemic is under way — watch live video stream now

Along with daily news briefings by President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, daily updates from top governors, notably Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, have emerged as must-see events of this pandemic period.
