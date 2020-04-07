Along with daily news briefings by President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, daily updates from top governors, notably Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois have emerged as must-see events of this pandemic period.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TJX to furlough most store, distribution center employees after April 11; executives trim salaries for 2 months - April 7, 2020
- The Conversation: Here’s what determines who has recovered from coronavirus — and it includes two more tests - April 7, 2020
- The Margin: Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey provides a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic — watch it here - April 7, 2020