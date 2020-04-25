The Margin: Harvard prof rides 17,000% return in a single stock to become a billionaire

Moderna went public in late 2018, bursting on the scene as the biggest biotech IPO in history. Timothy Springer, a Harvard medical professor, saw his stake in the company fatten his bottom line by a whopping $320 million by the end of the trading day. After that, he REALLY got rich.
