Sotheby’s is selling this ‘official first printing’ of the Constitution at a Dec. 13 auction
Read Full Story
- FA Center: Panic is not an investment strategy. How financial advisers can help you think through the unthinkable. - November 5, 2022
- The Margin: Have $20-million plus to spare? You could buy a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution - November 5, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway swings to loss, stung by battered market - November 5, 2022
Discussion about this post