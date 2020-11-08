The Margin: How Trump lawyer Giuliani’s Four Seasons press conference ended up at a garden center on Philadelphia’s outskirts

Some suspect a mix-up after President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani showed up at a gardening center, located near a crematorium and an adult book store outside the city.
