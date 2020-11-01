The Margin: ‘I love Texas!’ President Trump cheers on supporters as they swarm Biden bus — now the FBI is involved

A group of Trump supporters on Friday surrounded and harassed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas freeway, in a confrontation that reportedly led to one minor crash and Texas Democrats cancelling three events.
