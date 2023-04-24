John Travolta earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Tony Manero in ‘Saturday Night Fever.’ Some might say his white suit deserved a nod as well.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Court fines and fees are trapping poor people in ‘a cycle of escalating debt,’ Justice Department warns - April 24, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Disney’s stock is the ‘best opportunity in media’ with nearly 50% upside: Wells Fargo - April 24, 2023
- Market Extra: Government-only money-market funds see $60 billion in outflows in one week amid debt-ceiling fears - April 24, 2023