Seventeen’s latest album ‘FML’ has sold more than 6 million copies — which is a record for the K-pop genre.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: K-pop group Seventeen is now outselling BTS - July 8, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: The cost of extreme heat in the U.S.? 235,000 ER visits and $1 billion in healthcare bills this summer alone. - July 8, 2023
- Outside the Box: The expected recession hasn’t arrived, but higher inflation will be sticking around - July 8, 2023