Research suggests young children carry 10 to 100 times more COVID-19 genetic material in their noses than other age groups.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Kids under age 5 may carry a much higher coronavirus viral load than older children and adults: study - July 31, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over ‘certain editorial content’ - July 31, 2020
- Fitch cuts U.S. rating outlook to ‘negative’ on COVID-19, election uncertainty - July 31, 2020