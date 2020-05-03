The Margin: Larry Kudlow ‘unravels’ after CNN airs video of him saying in February that the coronavirus was ‘contained’

Back in February, White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow announced that the coronavirus was “contained.” In fact, it was “pretty close to airtight,” he claimed. CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday called him out on it.
