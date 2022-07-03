In cities across the country, pools and beaches are being closed because of the lack of available lifeguards. These political and economic factors are to blame.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Gas prices in the U.S. have been trending lower since mid-June: AAA - July 3, 2022
- : Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why - July 3, 2022
- The Margin: Local beach or pool closed this holiday weekend? 6 reasons why there’s a lifeguard shortage - July 3, 2022