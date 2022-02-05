The Margin: MacKenzie Scott donates $133.5 million to the Communities in Schools program — the nonprofit’s largest unrestricted donation in its history

MacKenzie Scott has given away more than $8.5 billion to hundreds of nonprofits since her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
