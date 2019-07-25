Consumers have also called out Dove, Avon, and Revolve for body-shaming products and promotions.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Macy’s and Forever 21 got accused of fat-shaming this week — and experts say retailers are far from truly getting the plus-size market - July 25, 2019
- Medill News Service: Self-defense in cyberspace would put businesses at risk, experts say - July 25, 2019
- Spotting the next bear market, from money manager James Stack, who sidestepped two of them - July 25, 2019