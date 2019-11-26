President Trump is probably used to it by now, having been met with a chorus of boos at a couple of high-profile sporting events in the past month before he found relief in the warm embrace of Crimson Tide fans in the Deep South. But for Melania, this is something new, according to CNN’s Kate Bennett.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Don’t serve romaine lettuce — and 4 other tips to avoid food poisoning on Thanksgiving - November 26, 2019
- The Margin: Melania Trump speaks to kids about the opioid crisis, endures ‘worst booing she has received at a public event’ - November 26, 2019
- Metals Stocks: Gold settles higher as economy and U.S.-China trade stay in focus - November 26, 2019