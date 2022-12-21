The ornaments are priced from $35 to $45 apiece, and each comes with an NFT. A portion of the proceeds benefit foster children under her ‘Be Best’ initiative.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Restaurants will probably have to raise prices next year to meet Wall Street expectations, analysts say - December 21, 2022
- Dow ends up over 500 points on strong earnings, rise in consumer confidence - December 21, 2022
- Weekend Sip: Doing last-minute Christmas shopping? Here are 12 bottles of wine and booze to consider - December 21, 2022