Canadian President Justin Treadeau was among the first of world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden and Vice president Elect Kamala Harris as the Democratic challenger was projected the winner late Saturday morning.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Messages to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are pouring in from world leaders after election result is finally called - November 7, 2020
- Market Extra: As investors brace for a divided government, Fed risks becoming only game in town - November 7, 2020
- : As a deeply divided nation processes the election results, what DO we actually agree on? More than you’d think - November 7, 2020