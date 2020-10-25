In 2017, Fast Company magazine hailed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as “the least funny person on Twitter.” After his latest “dad joke,” his crew is probably safe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Mike Huckabee tweets about filling out dead relatives’ absentee ballots, and key Federal Election Commission member doesn’t find it funny - October 25, 2020
- Pelosi holds out hope of a ‘final yes’ from White House on pandemic relief bill - October 25, 2020
- White House chief of staff: ‘We are not going to control the pandemic’ - October 25, 2020