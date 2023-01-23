The brand said, ‘Now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing,’ following repeated backlash over its rebranded characters
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: M&M’s swaps ‘spokescandies’ for Maya Rudolph after the public meltdown over its redesigned female characters - January 23, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold edges higher to hold at highest finish since April - January 23, 2023
- In One Chart: Why stocks still could face a 1980s-style drop - January 23, 2023