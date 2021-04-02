The Margin: Nancy Pelosi orders U.S. Capitol flags to be flown half-staff to honor slain officer

Lawmakers respond to the news a man rammed into a Capitol barricade on Good Friday. The driver and an officer died.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cryptos: Ether, the No. 2 crypto, hit a record above $2,100 as bitcoin trades near $60,000 on Good Friday - April 2, 2021
- The Tell: Here’s what stock-market investors may have wrong about ESG as the great rotation unfolds, says BofA - April 2, 2021
- NewsWatch: These are the jobs Biden’s American Jobs Plan would create — plus how much they pay and what training is needed - April 2, 2021