The Margin: Ocasio-Cortez jokes about her ‘tax the rich’ approach, then compares the GOP to a fictional beet-farming paper salesman

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend defined the group she wants to see pay more in taxes as “nesting-doll yacht rich. For-profit prison rich. Betsy DeVos, student-loan-shark rich. Trick-the-country-into-war rich. Subsidizing-workforce-w-food-stamps rich.” Then she took a jab at Republicans.

Read Full Story