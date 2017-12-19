The Margin: Oops: Elon Musk tweets his cell phone number

If you’re a Twitter user, then probably at one point or another you’ve accidentally tweeted something that you meant to send as a private, direct message. Elon Musk is no different. Except when he goofed Tuesday, his private cell phone number went out to his 16.7 million Twitter followers.
