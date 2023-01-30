The Kansas City Chiefs were still celebrating on the field Sunday night when oddsmakers moved them from slight favorites to win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles to slight underdogs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Philadelphia Eagles emerge as early Super Bowl favorites over Kansas City Chiefs - January 29, 2023
- Fed, stock market are set for a showdown this week. Here’s what’s at stake. - January 29, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: IAG shares fall in Australia after massive flooding in New Zealand - January 29, 2023