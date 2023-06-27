A new UBS report says that pickleball-related medical costs are surging — up 156% this year alone.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Generac stock surges to lead the S&P 500 gainers, after report that Texas heat wave has boosted sales - June 27, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: It’s Chicago’s turn for worst air in the world as Canadian wildfires still burn - June 27, 2023
- Market Extra: Wall Street investors grapple with how ‘last mile’ of U.S. inflation will play out - June 27, 2023