President Trump, once again, has ran afoul of the Twitter police. In a tweet sounding the alarm on voting by mail, Trump claimed that mail drop boxes are “a big fraud” and “are not Covid santized.” Twitter slapped a label on it:
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: President Trump just got lit up by Twitter for violating ‘rules about civic and election integrity‘ - August 23, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘A toxic scandal’: Ireland is a test case on how NOT to battle COVID-19 — political figures attend 80-person dinner - August 23, 2020
- The Margin: Most Republicans say that 176,000 coronavirus deaths are ‘acceptable,’ new CBS poll shows - August 23, 2020