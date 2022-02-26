The Margin: Putin’s war in Ukraine ‘should concern every person on Earth’: Why political observers say the Russian invasion may foretell an era of global disorder

In the post-World War II era, major countries kept the usage of force in check. But that may be changing, experts warn.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Conversation: Here’s why Biden’s sanctions against Russia over Ukraine may actually work - February 26, 2022
- The Conversation: Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is especially absurd given its history - February 26, 2022
- : NATO readies troops for Ukraine support, activating for first time ever its ‘response force’ - February 26, 2022