Then-teen actors Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey sue Paramount for $500 million, alleging they were misled for a nude scene in 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: What stock-market investors need to know about the ‘January Indicator Trifecta’ - January 5, 2023
- The Margin: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ actors suing Paramount for sexual exploitation over 1968 movie’s teen nude scene - January 5, 2023
- Senate Democrat Bob Casey says he’s beginning prostate-cancer treatment - January 5, 2023