This year’s Grammy Awards swag bags are actually suitcases stuffed with high-tech and luxury goods and vouchers — which artists will have to pay tax on
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: See what’s inside the $60,000 Grammy gift bags that Beyonce, Taylor Swift can take home - February 5, 2023
- Weekend Sip: Dry January may be over, but here are alcohol-free sips good for year-round - February 5, 2023
- The Margin: Here’s what time the State of the Union address starts, and why you should tune in - February 5, 2023