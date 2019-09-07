The Margin: Serena loses U.S. Open championship to Canada’s Andreescu in straight sets

Serena Williams lost to Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open tennis championship, with the American legend failing for a second year in a row to claim a history-matching 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s career tally.
