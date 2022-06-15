As prices of cookout staples like hamburger buns and ice cream surged, the cost of a traditional Fourth of July barbecue rose 20.9% to $71.98 in the past year
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Sizzling inflation is raising the cost of July 4th BBQs by almost 21% - June 15, 2022
- Metals Stocks: Gold rebounds off 1-month lows as platinum, silver leap higher - June 15, 2022
- Market Snapshot: Dow pares nearly 400-point gain as Fed weighs biggest interest rate hike since 1994 - June 15, 2022