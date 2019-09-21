The Margin: Stephen Miller’s girlfriend just got a job as Mike Pence’s press secretary

Katie Waldman is currently the communications director for Arizona Republican Martha McSally. Before that, she served as deputy press secretary for the DHS, where she was a public defender for the Trump administration and it’s controversial policies at the border. Her next gig, according to NBC News: press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence
