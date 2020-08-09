The Margin: Students get suspended for posting pics of crowded halls — now the school’s closing after 9 people were infected

Last week, pictures of maskless students crowding the hall of Georgia’s freshly reopened North Paulding High School went viral and raised questions all over the internet as to whether putting kids back to school while coronavirus cases are still on the rise is a good idea. Now nine people there have tested positive for coronavirus.
