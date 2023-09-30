Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce’s last game, and the NFL star is enjoying a boost in popularity and profits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: Embattled Speaker McCarthy tries new 45-day funding tactic to avoid government shutdown - September 30, 2023
- The Margin: Taylor Swift expected to attend another Travis Kelce game as her fans keep buying Kansas City Chiefs gear and tickets - September 30, 2023
- Buckle in for this October, historically the most volatile month for stocks - September 30, 2023