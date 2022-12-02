The American team qualified for the Round of 16 match after defeating Iran, but it faces tough odds against the Dutch. Here’s what time the match starts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Cloud software is a ‘fight for a knife in the mud,’ and Wall Street is souring on the one sector that was winning - December 2, 2022
- : Tech jobs gain despite wave of layoff announcements, but warning signs abound - December 2, 2022
- : U.S.-traded Chinese stocks clinch best week since at least March as reopening hopes help spark rebound - December 2, 2022