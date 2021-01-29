The Margin: Texas fifth-grader cashes in the GameStop shares his mom gave him for Kwanzaa — for almost $3,200

Jaydyn Carr’s mom gave him 10 GameStop shares that cost $6 apiece as a holiday gift in 2019.
