The Margin: ‘The Apprentice: White House’? President Trump is reportedly considering it

In case you couldn’t tell, Donald Trump loves the spotlight. He loves it so much, in fact, that, when his star turn is finished in the White House, he’s considering a return to reality TV, according the Daily Beast, which cited “close associates” claiming the president is missing his days on “The Apprentice.”
