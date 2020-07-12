Florida on Sunday just broke the national record Sunday for the biggest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, following a week in which the Sunshine State saw 514 people die of the disease, or 73 each day, on average. Also, Disney World is now open!
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stock futures shoot higher despite troubling coronavirus numbers - July 12, 2020
- The Margin: ‘The beginning of a horror movie’? Disney World slammed as doors reopen amid spiking coronavirus cases - July 12, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. wants to sanction China over Hong Kong, but faces limited options - July 12, 2020