The Margin: ‘The best’ Trump interview yet? Fox News host Chris Wallace cheered, blasted for his grilling of the president

President Trump is clearly no fan of Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, having called him a “wannabe” who is “nasty and obnoxious” and “will never be his father.” This latest interview isn’t helping.
