Band’s frontman ‘sickened’ by unreasonable service fees that added up to more than the tickets’ face value
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: The Cure’s Robert Smith gets Ticketmaster to offer partial refunds after fans revolt over high fees - March 16, 2023
- Earnings Results: FedEx’s aggressive cost cuts are beating weaker demand in battle for investor sentiment - March 16, 2023
- Lawrence G. McMillan: Stock market volatility this week has triggered a new sell signal - March 16, 2023