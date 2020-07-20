The Margin: The doctor behind a cognitive test Trump took says ‘it’s supposed to be easy’

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, test discussed by President Trump and Chris Wallace is ‘not an IQ test,’ Dr. Ziad Nasreddine tells MarketWatch
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Morgan Stanley will be first U.S. bank to disclose how much its loans and investments contribute to greenhouse-gas emissions - July 20, 2020
- Capitol Report: GOP’s Kennedy says he’ll vote for Fed nominee Judy Shelton, expects swift action - July 20, 2020
- CityWatch: Pandemic on track to crush NYC economy, says influential business group - July 20, 2020