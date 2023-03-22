The Pew survey’s results surprised some prominent members of the Jewish community, given the recent increase in antisemitic incidents.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: The Jerry Seinfeld effect? Jewish people are viewed most favorably among U.S. religious groups, a new survey says - March 22, 2023
- Crypto: Coinbase stock down 13% after crypto exchange discloses SEC warning - March 22, 2023
- Outside the Box: The U.S. is dangerously dependent on China trade, weakening America in any conflict over Taiwan - March 22, 2023