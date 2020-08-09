The Margin: The last time somebody contracted the coronavirus in New Zealand was May 1, even though bars and restaurants have been open for months

While countries like the U.S. continue to grapple with a rising number of coronavirus cases, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health announced a remarkable milestone: There hasn’t been a single new locally transmitted case of COVID-19 in 100 days.
