Hurt’s agent Nicole Lynn originally got into contact with the quarterback through a cold Instagram DM asking to be his agent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: The real winner behind Jalen Hurt’s $255 million contract met him through a ‘Hail Mary’ cold DM - April 17, 2023
- : Deposits fall at regional bank ServisFirst, but new accounts jump - April 17, 2023
- The Tell: Even a mild recession could cause stocks to crater by 15% or more, JPMorgan’s Kolanovic says - April 17, 2023