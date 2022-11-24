The Insurance Information Institute reports that on Thanksgiving Day there are roughly 1,000 home fires a year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: This dangerous method for cooking your Thanksgiving turkey leads to $15 million in damages a year - November 24, 2022
- : Don’t mention these topics over Thanksgiving unless you want a bust-up over turkey and mashed potatoes - November 24, 2022
- The Moneyist: Thanksgiving surprise: My father, 72, dropped a bombshell — he has a 9-year-old son. What happens to his $10 million estate? - November 24, 2022