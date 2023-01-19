Wine professionals point to a variety of factors that explain why consumers are willing to spend more on a bottle.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: This price represents the ‘sweet spot’ in what people are willing to pay for a bottle of wine these days - January 19, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: China slams Western media for criticism of zero-COVID, as U.S. cases continue to decline - January 19, 2023
- Market Extra: Foreign investors flock back to Chinese stocks as disruption from China’s reopening fades faster than many expected - January 19, 2023